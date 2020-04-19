What’s the old saying? If you don’t ask, the answer is always no? If you don’t ask, you don’t receive?
Yes, both of those apply, especially now as each of us must deal with this pandemic we all face. Right now, we are all being asked to consider how we might help others, such as those in the food and beverage industry who have found themselves unemployed, musicians who not only will not get paid to perform, but who have no normal venue in which to perform. Even the nonprofits that do so much good in the community are finding themselves on hard times.
So it might seem odd to some that we, the Index-Journal, would also ask for help. Yes, financial help. We are a business, not unlike any other for-profit out there that you have seen asking you to either make donations or consider buying gift certificates for use at a future date. The flow of dollars will help them keep the lights on, pay rent, pay employees.
But our situation is really no different. We might not have the volume of walk-in customers retailers have. We are not the same as a clothing or gift store, but not unlike a hardware store, we do sell something people need: news and information. Today, however, and for nearly the past five weeks we have done something those stores would not do. We are giving away our news coverage of all things related to COVID-19, even to people who don’t pay for a subscription.
Why? Why give away our product? Simple. We believe these unusual times call for unusual steps to be taken, and in our case the unusual step is to treat our coverage as a public service. Doing so, however, comes at a great cost to the company.
You see, our news staff doesn’t work voluntarily. They, like other professionals, are paid to do what they do, to gather the news and write stories, to edit and to design the pages of the newspaper.
So pay them, you say. We’d like to, and so far we are, but not without some sacrifices already put in place, such as furloughs and halting some print days to save money on newsprint, ink and delivery.
We could do what some other businesses have done and simply shut the doors, send employees to the unemployment line and resume news coverage at a later date. That, however, would not only be counterintuitive to a newsroom, but also go against our principles as a local news outlet that is now in its 101st year of serving the greater Greenwood area.
And so it goes that, unabashedly, we ask you to consider supporting the newsroom’s efforts to keep you informed during the pandemic by making a donation. You see, the newspaper’s employees are not paid so much by the number of papers sold as they are by ad revenue. And guess what has taken a steep dive lately. Advertising.
We get it. Everyone is struggling right now and trying to save where they can. We could make the argument that businesses should yet advertise, especially if they’re open, but perhaps even if they are not. Just so people know they’ll be back in business once the go-ahead is given.
Right now, however, that is not the case for the most part. And right now, we are sincerely asking for your help.
If you agree local news and information is critical, especially from a professional crew of journalists and especially during these unsettling times of crisis, we ask that you donate to our COVID-19 Local News Fund.
Your contributions to this fund will help pay for news resources to report on the impact the virus has on all of us, in our communities, our businesses, our homes, our churches.
And, through it all, we will continue our role as the watchdog of local government, public bodies and appointed officials, a role as important now as it ever was.
All donations to this fund are tax deductible, by the way. Thank you, on behalf of our Index-Journal news team, for your support at this time. Here’s the link, if you’re ready to help us now: https://bit.ly/2Kb3kpy
The Index-Journal COVID-19 Local News Fund is a service of and administered by Local Media Foundation, affiliated with Local Media Association. Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, is a Section 501©(3) organization and is eligible to accept charitable contributions.