Wynette Stewart Leake, 84, wife of Robert Kimball Leake, Sr., passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Orlando, FL, April 21, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Doris Stewart. She was a graduate of Lander College, where she majored in music. Wynette enjoyed singing and playing piano and taught private lessons for five years before she opened The Yamaha School of Music. She owned and operated the school for twelve years.
Wynette was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood, where she was a singer in the choir.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Robby Leake of Greenwood and Julie Lynn Leake Hewston of Edgefield. She was predeceased by one sister, Betty St. John.
There are no services planned.
