Ellen Wygenia Rush Moore, 88, resident of 412 Pine Tree Dr., widow of Bennie Sidney Moore, Sr. passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, May 6th, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John Paul and Etta Walls Rush, Sr. She was a 1950 graduate of Greenwood High School. And was married to her late husband, Bennie S. Moore, Sr. for 65 years and was co-owner of Southland Homes of Greenwood.
Mrs. Moore worked with her husband for over 60 years in all of their business ventures. Even in her teenage years, she had a strong work-ethic. She worked in The Greenwood Bakery, and later as head cashier of JC Penney Co. and played piano for Mathews United Methodist Church.
In her spare time, she had many interests. Besides shopping, she loved her flowers dearly and working in her yard daily. She cared for her many cats and farm animals as someone might care for a child and named everyone. She loved to cook and her table was always open to feed whoever might walk in the back door. Most of all, she loved her sweets and never tasted a dessert or jar of honey she didn't like.
She was a long-time member of Main Street United Methodist Church, and a member of the Mason Sunday School Class. She worked in the nursery department for years and served on many boards and committees.
Surviving are her three sons, B. Sidney (Angela) Moore, Jr., W. Marion (Nancy) Moore, and Dennis E. Moore, all of Hodges; granddaughter, Dr. Haley Elizabeth (Major Bernard) Rapp, of St. Louis, MO; grandson, Ryan Talbert (Samantha) Moore, of Centerville, TN; brother, Marvin Rush; and great-grandchild, Bernard Rapp.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by an infant child, Danny Lee Moore and a brother, John Paul Rush, Jr.
Private funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting the Tribute Wall on Mrs. Moore's obituary page at www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home on Pine Tree Drive from 5-7PM Monday afternoon.
Honorary Escort will be, The Mason Sunday School Class, Karen Lewis and her caregivers.
For anyone wishing to view Mrs. Moore, you may do so after 12:00 PM Monday.
The family would like to thank, Jenny Boggs, Annie Blocker, Arlene Morgan, Katonia Parker, Johnette Austin and Diane Payne for their years of love and care of Mrs. Moore.
The family request flowers be omitted and memorials be made to Main Street United Methodist Church organ Fund or Foundation Fund, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Moore family.