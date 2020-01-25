GREENWOOD - Ms. Wilma Harrison Doyle, 76, widow of Mr. Richard G. Doyle, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born January 6, 1944 in McCormick, SC to the late Archie Harrison and Alma Traylor Harrison. She graduated Mims High School and attended Cheyney State College. She retired from the School District of Philadelphia after 30-years of teaching. Wilma was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Greenwood, SC.
She is survived by two step-children, Charmaine Doyle Horton and Gloria Odgen; four step-grandchildren, Caprice (Van), Derrick (Trina), Shawn (Trisha) and Andre Doyle; five step-great-grandchildren, Chelba, Martina, Michelin, Shawn and Stephon; six sisters, Artelia Wyatt of Detroit, MI, Mattie Luchey of N. Augusta, SC, Ruth Wiggleton of Sacramento, CA; Effie (Earl) Anderson of McCormick, Ann Harrison of Sacramento, CA and Lillian (Samuel) Nails of East Orange, NJ; one brother, Calvin (Shirley) Harrison or Greenwood; one aunt, Mamie Harrison of McCormick; sisters-in-law, Thelma Doyle of New Hampshire and Rubye Harrison of Philadelphia, PA; a longtime friend, Frances Hamilton of Philadelphia, PA; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Greenwood, SC.
Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Shiloh A.M.E. Church, McCormick, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.
Sacred arrangements have been entrusted to SERENITY-MURRAY MORTUARY. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.serenitymurraymortuary.com.