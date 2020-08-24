Mr. Willie T. Bolden, 85, passed on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living of Greenwood. He was the son of the late Willie and Queen William Bolden. He was formerly married to Shirley Bolden of Abbeville, SC. Willie served in the U.S. Army, where he retired after 23 years of service. After moving back to Abbeville, Willie worked at Abbeville County Hospital for many years.
Willie is survived by three sons; Michael (Janet) Bolden of New York, Dale Bolden of Abbeville, SC, and Carl Bolden of Enoree, SC; one daughter, Machelle Bolden of Abbeville, SC; two brothers, Leroy Bolden and James "Boo-Jack" Bolden of Abbeville, SC; three sisters, Katherine B. Crawford, Mary B. Anderson and Martha B. Harkness all of Abbeville, SC; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Graveside service with full military rites will be noon on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Abbeville, SC. Please wear masks and social distancing will be practiced. Public viewing will be on Wednesday at the funeral home from noon-7 p.m.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Machelle Bolden, 302 Long Cane AME Road, Abbeville, SC. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home.