Willie Samuel Collier Sr.
ABBEVILLE — Mr. Willie Samuel Collier Sr. was the son of the late Will and Essie Moore Collier. He was born March 3, 1948, and departed this side of life on February 2, 2020.
Sambo, as he was called, was married to Fannie Lee Collier for 52 years and they had three children; Willie S.(Wileen) Coller, Jr. of Abbeville, Sherry D. (Vincent) Jones of Georgia, and Sandra E. Collier of Abbeville, and a grandson reared in the home Marcus A. (Kendra) Collier of Greenville.
In addition to his grandchildren are Tiessia Collier (Quay) Watt, Tyriq Collier, Brittany Freeman (Anthony) Marshall, Brandon (Marlisha) Freeman, Jihan Judy Jones, Vincent Jones, Jada Jones, Parisia Collier, Savion Collier-Riley, David Riley, Jr.; great-grandchildren; Landon Collier, London Collier, Jade Watt, Jayden Zachery, Aaliyah Marshall, and Jeremiah R. Collier.
Willie was preceded in death by his older brother Anderson “Buddy” Collier, two sisters, Amanda C. Rollinson and Inez C. Rollison and nephew Willie J. Collier
He also leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved brother, Thomas L. (Shirley) Collier, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, as well as his brothers and sisters in Christ.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Westside Church of Christ, Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Public viewing will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at 904 Washington Street, Abbeville SC. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.