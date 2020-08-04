Willie Melvin Hentz
Mr. Willie Melvin Hentz, 80, of 815 Spring Street, husband of Bernice Watts Hentz, entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greenwood County, April 8, 1940, a son of the late Johnnie B. and Blanche Smith Hentz.
He was a member of Mt Moriah Baptist Church and retired from Greenwood Mills.
He served in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged. Surviving is his wife, Bernice W. Hentz of the home; two daughters, Jacqueline Hentz and Christie Hentz; one brother, Jerry Hentz (Denise) and a sister, Pearl Underwood; one granddaughter, Nila Morton and one grandson, Keone Hentz; a special nephew and best friend Gregory Hentz and Furbaby Chloe.
Services are private. Public viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. The family is at the home and please ask that social distancing he adhered during visitation.
