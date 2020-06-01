Willie Lee Quarles Sr., 60, of 123 North Hospital Street, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home. Born in McCormick County, he was the son of the late Willie Robert Thomas and the late Georgia Bell Quarles.
He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Willie Lee Quarles Jr. of Hodges, SC; one sister, Georgia Mae (Derrick) Parks of Troy, SC; one brother, Robert Edward Thomas of Buffalo, NY; thirteen grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.