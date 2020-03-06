Willie Joe Williams, 71, husband of Elma Jean Williams, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. He was the son of the late Daniel Williams Sr. and the late Carrie Lou Holloway Williams. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Williams Johnson, three brothers and two sisters, and he was a member of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Epworth Community). He was formerly employed by Greenwood Mills Chalmers Plant.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home, three daughters Lisa Williams of Lithonia, GA, Mary Delois Williams of Greenwood, SC, and Catina Brown of Loganville, GA, three brothers, Daniel (Fannie Mae) Williams Jr., Rev. Arthur Lee (Alberta) Williams, both of Greenwood, SC and Reginald Maurice (Bridgette) Williams, Sr. of Ninety Six, SC, two granddaughters reared in the home Jorica (Antonio) Partlow and Deshandra (Aaron Quarles) Johnson, one great-grandson reared in the home, Jeremiah Williams, one great granddaughter, Taniyah Partlow and two great grandsons, Matthew Partlow and Noah Quarles, all of Greenwood, SC, two Goddaughters, Ameritis Kersey of Ellenwood, GA and Gwendolyn Williams of Greenwood, SC; two aunts Mrs. Dorothy Davis of Greenwood, SC, and Ms. Florence Holloway of Washington, DC, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Epworth Community), conducted by Rev. Dr. Danny R. Webb and Rev. Michael A. Butler assisting. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.