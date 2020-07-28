HODGES — Willie Jo Campbell Lagroone, 75, of 106 Shurlington Lane South, wife of Willie Lagroone, departed this walk of life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home. Born in Ninety Six, SC, she was the daughter of the late Willie James Campbell and the late Daisy Holloway Campbell. She was a devoted member of Mays United Methodist Church, order of Eastern Star, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She was preceded in death by a brother, Willie James Campbell Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of the home; one son, Derrick (Teresa) Goodman of Greenwood; one step-son, Travis D. Lagroone of Greenwood; one step-daughter, Willa S. Drennon Lark of Charlotte, NC; two brothers, Bobby James Campbell and Leroy Campbell, both of Ninety Six; a cousin, Bobby Joe Campbell of Ninety Six who was raised in the home ; one sister, Rebecca Boyd; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services are Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth. Public viewing is from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The family is at the home and the home of the son, Derrick and Teresa Goodman, 106 Chatham Dive, Greenwood, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.