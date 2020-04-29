Willie James Smith Sr., 67, of 110 Piedmont Avenue, husband of Diane Smith, departed this walk of life on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Blanton Smith Sr. and the late Elizabeth Perrin. He was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church and he was a Marine in the United States Marine Corps.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of the home; two sons, Theophilous Smith and Willie James Smith Jr., both of Greenwood; one daughter, Toshia Necole Smith of Nashville, TN; one brother, Blanton (Anita) Smith Jr. of Greenwood; five sisters, Elnora Jennings, Zarelda Terry, Luci (Frank) Tolbert, and Vickie (Benjamin) McDuffie all of Greenwood, and Rev. Patricia Tolbert of Columbia, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc