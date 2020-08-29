Mr. Willie Elmore, Sr., 97, of 108 Peachtree Street, widower of Mamie Morgan Elmore, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home. He was born in Greenwood county July 29, 1923 a son of the late George Elmore and Daisy Rodgers Elmore. He was a retired Supervisor with the Sanitation Department of the City of Greenwood. He retired after 39 years of faithful service. He was a devoted member since childhood of John's Creek Baptist Church. He served as Deacon, former Superintendent of the Sunday School and former Sr. Choir member. He was also a member of the Progressive Masonic Lodge #403.
Surviving to cherish his memory are three sons, Robert Elmore of Greenwood, Rev. Willie Elmore, Jr. and wife Rosetta of Newberry, SC and James Elmore and wife Lorraine of the home; three daughters, Elease Elmore, Daisy R. Wells and Josie P. Elmore all of Greenwood; 31 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren and a host of gg grandchildren.
Services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020 on the grounds of Johns Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Willie Elmore, Jr. officiating assisted by Rev. Jerry Aiken presiding.
Burial will follow in Evening Star Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 1-6 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
The family is at the home and ask that social distancing guidelines be followed.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Elmore family.