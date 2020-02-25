Willie Clyde Spearman, 60, of 910 Reynolds Avenue passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Greenwood he was the son of the late Henry Spearman Jr. and the late Johnnie Lee Green.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a special friend, Katherine Bright; two sons, Antonio Bright of Atlanta, GA, and Willie Bright of Columbia, SC; two daughters, Tiffany Bright and Sukandra Price, both of Columbia, SC; one brother, Henry (Caroline) Spearman III of Columbia, SC; one sister, Barbara (Charles Greg) Cason of Greenwood; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one aunt, Willie Ann Brown of Greenwood and one uncle, James (Barbara) Williams of Greenwood and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Durham Temple C.M.E Church, conducted by Bishop Emmanuel Spearman. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. The family is at the home of a sister, Barbara (Charles Greg) Cason, 910 Reynolds Avenue. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.