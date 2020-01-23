NINETY SIX — Willie Belle Lark-Collins, 70, transitioned from her earthly life on January 20, 2020. Born on August 20, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Ashbia (KC) Lark, Sr. and Hattie Pressley Lark of Ninety Six, SC. Willie Belle was united in Matrimony to Leroy L. Collins.
Willie Belle was a member of Pine Pleasant Baptist Church in Ninety Six, SC. Additionally, she attended Bible Way Church of Atlas Road in Columbia, SC.
Willie Belle graduated from Edgewood High School Class of 1967. She also attended Midlands Technical College. In light of her creativity, she retired from Monsanto Corporation in Greenwood, SC, Waccamaw Pottery as a manager of the floral department, and First Citizens Bank as a teller and personal banker in Columbia, SC.
Willie Belle leaves her nurturing and devoted husband Leroy L. Collins to cherish her loving memories; one daughter, Whitney Collins; one son, Rodney Collins; one kindhearted granddaughter "Baby Girl" reared in the home; two stepdaughters, Althea Wells and Tanika (Ken) Dunlap; one stepson, Damion (Torya) Collins; thirteen grandchildren; one special niece, Crystal Lark (Terry) McGrath; two brothers, Ashbia Lark and George Lark; three sisters, Anna "Tootsie" (Nilem) Reeder and Janie Alice "Jans" (Arskco) Raines, Hattie Mae Jackson; two Godchildren, Chanda Stevens, and Cheryl Williams; a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends to resonate fond memories of love.
The homegoing service for Willie Belle Lark Collins will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at noon at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, 6818 SC-702, Ninety Six, SC with burial in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.