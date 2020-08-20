Ms. Willie Bell Ligon, 74, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the National Healthcare Center in Greenwood, SC. She was born in Ware Shoals, SC, the daughter of the late Christine Norman Ligon and James Foster Ligon.
Ms. Ligon earned a B.S. degree from Benedict College and a Masters Degree plus 30 credit hours from SC State University. She began her professional career as a high school teacher at Holly Hill Roberts High School in Holly Hill, SC. She also taught at Tangerwood Middle School in Greenville, SC. She was a member of Little River Baptist Church, and a valued member of the of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She was known as an avid reader of fiction and nonfiction.
She is survived by four siblings: Mamie Garrett, Betty (Richard) Edmondson, Bobby (Janet) Ligon, and Barbara Ligon. She leaves behind two nieces: Shelia Cason and Juann Edmondson; three nephews: Harold (Tony Edmondson), Christopher Smith and LaRon Anderson; two grand-nieces Kadedra Hicks and Christian Smith; and one grand-nephew Christopher Smith Jr.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Oakbrook Memorial Parks, with the Rev. Sylvester Jackson officiating.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at the chapel of Parks Funeral Home.
Please practice COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Ligon Family.