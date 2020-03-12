Willie Arthur Sweat Sr.
SALUDA — Willie Arthur Sweat Sr., 69, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Saluda, SC.
A native of Saluda, he was the son of the late Marvin Lewis Sweat, Sr. and Arthur Dell Crouch Sweat. He was a former employee of Walker & Walker Logging Company and was of the Baptist faith. His hobby was building miniature replicas of houses.
Surviving are a son, Willie Sweat, Jr. of Greenwood, a daughter, Joy Able of Greenwood, one brother, Martin Sweat (Vickie) of Saluda, and four sisters, Patricia Smith (Leonard) of Ninety Six, Barbara Jean Goodman of Saluda, Naomi Goodman (William) of Saluda, and Crystal Edwards of Saluda.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin “Buck” Sweat, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mayson Memorial Cemetery, with Rev. Burton Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service and at other times at the home of his sister Crystal Edwards at 409 N. Jefferson Street, Saluda, SC 29138.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com