Willie Ann Timms Clowney Cook
SUMMERVILLE — Willie Ann (Timms Clowney) Cook, 84, of Summerville, SC, went to be with her Lord on May 20, 2020 5:35 a.m. at White Oaks Manor. Mrs. Cook was born in Ware Shoals, SC, daughter of the late Clarence and Louise (King) Timms. She was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School. Willie Ann retired from Lexington State Bank and Blue Cross Blue Shield as a computer operator. Mrs. Cook was a faithful and active member of Jackson Creek Baptist Church of Columbia, SC, and later Mt. Calvary Baptist of Dillon, SC. She enjoyed music and dancing and was a dancer with the Camden Shuffling Scooters. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, organizing family gatherings and annual outings at the beach. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her ex-husbands: Owens Rabon, Sadler Clowney, and Ronald Cook; brother, Jesse Timms Jr., sister-in-law, Dorothy Timms, sister, Clara Timms Balentine, brother Bobby Ray Timms, daughter, Cyndi Abrams, and grandsons, Joshua and Jesse Boyne. Surviving are her 3 children: daughter, Renee (Tim) Millisor of High Point, NC, son, James (Nancy) Clowney Summerville, SC, son, Richard (Warren Coker) Clowney Florence, SC.; eight grandchildren, Travis (Jamie) Bradley, Brian Millisor Guin ( Michael) Atkins, Weston (Miranda) Clowney, Jonathon Clowney, Jay Schumpert, Summer Gunter, Rebekah Kimball, Kristen Clowney, and Cody Phillips; 12 great-grandchildren; Kathryn, Michelle, Jasmine and Weston Jr. Clowney; Micah, Claire, and Lucy Atkins, Silas and Jonah Bradley, Autumn Clowney, Austin and Ayden Gunter, Brooklyn Kimball, and Saylor Sanders and brother-in-law Manley Balentine.
A graveside funeral will be held for family and friends at Green Lawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 2090 Executive Hall Rd. Charleston, SC 29407.