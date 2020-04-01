Willie Andrew "Puncho" Lindsay, 59, of 103 Gilbert Street passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Laurens, he is the son of Charles Williams Sr. and the late Norma Jean Lindsay. He is preceded in death by a son, Deirdre Andrew Williams and a brother, Charles Williams Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories his father of Greenwood; three step-sons, Sherman Coats, Andre Coats, and Temarkus Williams all of Greenwood; one step-daughter, Lakrystal Coats of Greenwood; four brothers, Chris Williams of Enoree, Dennis Lindsay, Carlos Lindsay, and Demarques Lindsay all of Greenwood; seven sisters, Alfreda Philson of Clinton, Ophelia Williams and Demetrist Lindsay of Cross Hill, Tinenia Childs, Joetta Lindsay, Sirbrennia Witt, and Tiffany Lindsay all of Greenwood; one granddaughter, De'Asia Williams; a special friend, Johnnie Mae Lagroone; an adopted father Donald "Boot" Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.