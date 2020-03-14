William Anthony "Tony" Gunter, 51, resident of Hill & Dale Drive, husband of Donna Lee Davis Gunter, passed away, Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Greenwood.
Born November 1, 1968 in Greenwood, he was the son of Steve Thomas and Patricia Barnes Gunter. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was a member of the Band of Brothers Motorcycle Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two sons, Thomas Ryan Gunter, of Greenwood and Dylan Davis, of the home; one daughter, Toni DaLeigh Gunter, of the home; one brother, Danny (Kendell) Gunter, of Ninety Six; maternal grandmother, Aline Barnes, of Greenwood; mother-in-law, Tootie Davis, of Ninety Six; father-in-law, Donnie (Becky) Davis of Ninety Six; and brother-in-law, John (Katie) Davis.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Danny W. Barnes and Henry and Ruth Hancock Gunter.
Memorial services will be conducted 4PM Saturday March 21, 2020 at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dennis Reynolds, Rev. Jay Pruitt and Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6- 7:30PM Friday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
