William Lowery Aiken
HAMPTON, Ga. — Mr. William Lowery Aiken, 91, of 11549 Heritage Dr., Hampton, GA, passed on August 5, 2020 at his home. Born on December 18, 1928, he was the son of the late Thomas Aiken, Sr. and Lillie Bell Belcher Aiken. William was married to the late Sweetie Belle Power Aiken, who preceded him in death on May 21, 2020. William enlisted and served honorably in the US Army for 25 years. After retiring from the Army, he worked 5 years as a civil servant and retired again. William and his family lived all over the world throughout his military career; however, he always maintained contact with his Abbeville roots. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion AME Church in Hodges, SC.
William is survived by his children, William Earl Aiken, Eva A. Williams and Elaine A. Riley of Hampton, GA and Patricia A. (John) Graham of San Antonio, TX; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and other family members that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife; 8 brothers and two sisters.
Graveside service with full military rites will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged during service at cemetery. A private service for family members will be prior to graveside service at Richie Funeral Home. Public viewing will be Friday at the funeral home from noon-7 p.m.
The family is at 131 Harrisburg St., Abbeville, SC. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.