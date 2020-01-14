HODGES — William Lawrence "Larry" Johnson, 75, of Hodges died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence.
Born June 10, 1944 in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Lawrence B. Johnson Jr. and the late Priscilla Hulsey Johnson. He was a retired electrician and a Navy veteran.
He is survived by his wife Lottie Johnson of Hodges, a son Clif (Brenda) Johnson of Emporia, VA, daughters Amanda (Matthew) Stewart and Ashley (Michael) Waters, both of Hodges, and grand kids Dakoda (Amanda) Johnson and Sierra Johnson, both of Emporia, VA, and Madison Ridings of Greenwood. He was proceeded in death by a son Joey Johnson of Newberry.
The family will hold a private service.