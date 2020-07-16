William Howard Chappelle
NINETY SIX — William Howard Chappelle, 74, of 210 Little Mountain Road Extension, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home. Born in Ninety Six, he was the son of the late James H. Chappelle and the late Ella Bell Austin Chappelle. He was a member of Mays United Methodist Church where he was Superior of Sunday School. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Willie James Chappelle and John Henry Chappelle; and two sisters, Barbara Morrison and Luella Wells.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, William Monte Davis of Greer, SC; one brother, Alonzo Chappelle of the home and Robert Earl Chappelle of College Park Ga, a nephew that was like a brother; five sisters, Alice Marie Dean and Helen Moore both of Connecticut, Mary Ella Minyard of Greenwood, SC, Catherine Williams of Hodges, SC, and Irene Chappelle of Lakeside, AZ; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are for immediate family only. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.