William Henry "Spanky" Watts Jr., 60, of 216 Morton Road, widower of Carolyn Watts passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late William Henry Watts Sr. and the late Gerald Dean Henry Watts. He was a member of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth.
He leaves to cherish his memories, three sisters, Wilma Watts, Connie (Lloyd) Rapp, and Roxie Starks all of Greenwood; one step-son, Derrick Ross of Greenwood; one step-granddaughter, Alazah Craft of Anderson and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in the Epworth Community, conducted by Dr. Danny R. Webb. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home of sister, Wilma Watts, 402 Acorn Lane. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.