William F. Covington
HODGES — William F. Covington, 86, of 1515 Shirley Road, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Petra Nursing Home in McCormick. Born in McCormick, he was the son of the late Jessie F. Covington and the late Ann Norman Covington. He was married to the late Pearl Sibert Covington, formerly of Coronaca, and was also a Veteran of the United States Army.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, William Covington Jr. of Long Island, NY; one daughter, Angle Covington of Pittsburgh, PA; one brother, Archie (Margaret) Covington of Corpus Christi, TX; three sisters, Ann (James) Washington of GA, Sadie Lane of Greenwood, SC; and Jessie (Grover) Busby of Hodges, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are for immediate family only. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.