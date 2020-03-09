William Earl Smith, 73, passed at home Sunday, March 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Iris Smith, two daughters LaTasha Reed (Dale), LaSha Smith, three sons, Shane (Lanier), J.J. (Mandy) and Jeremy (Crystal), three sisters, Joanne Scott, Diane Harrison (Blue) and Patricia Cannon (Bruce), ten grandchildren and five great-grand children.
The family had a private natural funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church, 716 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood SC 29649