William E. Buell III

WARE SHOALS — William Edwin Buell III, 77, of Ware Shoals, widower of Linda Sue Jones Buell, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home.
Born in Vicksburg, MS, he was a son of the late William Edwin Buel, Jr. and Mildred Finkley Buell. William was an Army National Guard veteran and was a retired electrician.
Surviving are his children, Cece Williams (Lenny), Lara Stawski (Joseph), both of Hodges, William E. Buell, IV of Ware Shoals, Tiffany Buell of Murray, KY, and June McCoy (John) of Dover, TN; two brothers, Glenn Buell (Ellen) of Sardis, MS, and Jerry Buell (Carol) of Orange County, CA; and grandchildren, Alexis Mills (Denver), Katelyn McCoy, Emily Stawski, Hannah Bryson, Mary McCoy and Samuel Stawski.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
