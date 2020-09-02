CALHOUN FALLS — William Carroll Crocker (Crick), 85, of Calhoun Falls, husband of the late Nancy Powell Crocker, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born March 13, 1935 in Ware Shoals, he was the son of the late Blake and Daisy Beebe Crocker.
William retired from Kemet Electronics in Greenwood. For over thirty years, he owned William Crocker Photography, where he was selected to photograph weddings for two generations of families. William acted as the official photographer for the Calhoun Falls News, Abbeville Press and Banner, and the Miss Calhoun Falls beauty pageants, which were preliminary competitions to the Miss South Carolina pageant. A charter member of the Calhoun Falls Jaycees, he served on the Board of Directors. William was an active member of Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church and held the position of sound technician for 31 years. His appreciation for music, especially gospel, jazz, and classical, was evident. For many years, he enjoyed his involvement with the Men's Ministry in Calhoun Falls.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, Nancy, and his parents, William was preceded in death by his son, Howie Crocker; a sister, Frances Patterson; and a brother, Curtis Crocker.
He is survived by his daughter, Cyndi Bruce (Wilson) of Greenwood; a daughter-in-law, Faye Crocker, of Calhoun Falls; nine grandchildren, Chris Crocker (Crystal) of Due West, Justin Crocker (Casey) of Lexington, Trey Guy of Boiling Springs, Summer Fredette (Joe) of Anderson, Derek Stennett (Whitney) of Greenwood, Will Bruce of Greenville, Winston Bruce (Liz) of Winston Salem, McClaurin Bruce of Charleston and Motsy Hover (Jon) of North Carolina; his great-grandchildren, Riley Guy, Ashton and Wade Crocker, Blake and Easton Crocker, Rivers and Madyn Fredette, Thomas and Banks Stennett, and Asher, Lorlelai, Micah and Charlotte Hoover. He remained very close to his niece, Sylvia Lewis, his five nephews, and close friends, Faye and Lander Sorrow.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel, with Rev. Scotty Willoughby officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
Memorial contributions, in memory of William, may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family is at the residence in Calhoun Falls.
