Wesley Williams
Wesley Williams, 37, of 230 East Cambridge Avenue, Apt. 303, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he is the son of Barry L. Williams and Barbara Kennedy Williams. He was a residence at the Burton Center and worked at Lander University.
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents of the home; one brother, Barry M. Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at 205 Ammonwood Drive and 107 New Street in Greenwood, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.