ABBEVILLE — Wendy Lyna Watt Martin, 48, was born on August 6, 1971 in Abbeville, SC, of physical gatherance of Viola (Moore) Watt and Garfield Belton. Wendy was trained in the home of her loving father George Watt and molding mother Viola. She was called home to rest on January 30, 2020. She was a member of the Church of Christ family.
She was a graduate of Abbeville High Class of 1989. She received an Associates Business, Associates Art, Computer Operation Certificate from Piedmont Technical College; BS in Business Financial from Lander University; and a Master's in Business Administration in 2007 from Webster University.
She was preceded in death by her father George Watt, and Garfield Belton. Her grandparents Reola and James Moore.
She leaves her cherished husband Johnny A. Martin; her daughter's Khree Greene and Kaola Greene; her grandchildren Taven, Kasen, Ce'Anna and Treylan; siblings of her mother home Amanda Johnson, Evelyn Harris (Andrew), Edgar Moore and Anthony Moore, siblings of Garfield: Keith Moore (Barbara), Kathy Crawford, Gregory Belton, Leighann Belton, and Janae Jones; siblings of George: Connie Watt, Tyenetto Watt, and Kimberlyn Watt and a host of cousins, friends and her beloved Park Street/Sunset family to cherish her memory.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday February 8, 2020 at Haigler Street Church of Christ. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.