Wendy Redd
Frances “Wendy” Salters Redd, 72, of 220 Heritage West Court, widow of Larry Redd, pass away Monday, March 23, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Preston and Mae Hill Salters. Wendy was a cosmetologist and a member of Temple Baptist Church in Ninety Six.
Surviving are her children, Larry “Cliff” Redd (Connie) and Patricia “Cissy” Redd; sisters, Margaret Burkhalter, and Elaine Judy; brothers Bill Salters and Marion Salters, all of Greenwood; and grandchildren, Connor Redd, Coleton Redd, Colby Redd, Bayleigh Ware, and Presleigh Ware.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Claude Salters and sister, Tilda McAllister.
A private graveside service will be conducted.
