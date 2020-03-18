MCCORMICK — Ms. Wardell "Nonnie" Patterson, daughter of the late James Archie and Sallie Mae Patterson, passed away on March 15, 2020 at her home. Survivors include her daughter, Mrs. Hazel (Everette) Searles, granddaughters: Chandra (Anthony) Moore, Sheryl Searles, Sabrina Searles and Jennissa (Darran) Murdrow, five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion AME Church, McCormick, with Pastor Lebbie L. Ligon as Eulogist. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mt. Zion AME Church building fund are requested. Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, LLC , McCormick.