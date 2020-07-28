CALHOUN FALLS — Ms. Wanda Marie "Re-Re" Tillman Edmunds, age 65, of Calhoun Falls, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Abbeville County, she was the daughter of the late James Tillman and Vivian Ann Jacobs Tillman. Wanda was a 1972 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School. She was a member of Glovers A.M.E. Church and an employee of Ingles Market Deli in Abbeville SC. Re-Re, had a love for cooking, spending quality time with her grandchildren and playing Bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Nicole LaTonya Tillman.
She is survived and cherished by her five sons; Wesley (Christie) Tillman, Damond (Pauline) Tillman, Anthony (Taneshia) Hudson, Terence Tillman, and Theo Tillman all of Calhoun Falls, SC; one brother, Charlie Tillman of Calhoun Falls, SC; one Goddaughter, Barbara (Dennis) Bush of Greenwood, SC; one Godson, Rio Grant of Abbeville SC; three Godbrothers, Terry Tillman of Calhoun Falls, S.C., Charles (Sandra) Jacobs of Boston, MA, and George Jacobs of Brooklyn, NY; sixteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and a host of other relatives and friends who will deeply miss her.
An outdoor memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday July 30, 2020 at Glovers A.M.E. Church in Calhoun Falls, SC.
Sacred arrangements have been entrusted to Serenity-Murray Mortuary.