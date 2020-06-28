Walter Maurice Moore
GREENWOOD — Walter Maurice Moore, 75, resident of Pinebark Lane, Greenwood, husband of Linda James Moore, died June 27, 2020, at his home.
Born June 11, 1945, he was a son of the late Jacob Cecil and Lillie Mae Gunnells Moore. Mr. Moore was a graduate of Greenwood High School, attended Clemson University and graduated from Lander University. He served in the National Guard and was employed with Stockman Oil Co. and later retired as District Manager from ACME Inc. After retiring he was employed with Carolina Community Pharmacy in Greenwood.
Mr. Moore attended North Side Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family. He will most fondly be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are sons, Kevin Maurice Moore, Keith Lee Moore and wife, Emily, all of Greenville and Brent James Moore and wife, T.K. of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Jacob Brent Moore, Rylee Kay Moore, Thomas Walter Moore, and Anna Irene Moore; sister, Audrey Moore Bryant and husband, T.J.; Sister-in-law’s, Christine Teague Moore and Vickie Lawrence Moore, both of Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Allen Moore and Cecil Ray Moore.
A Funeral service will be conducted 3 PM Wednesday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Lethco officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Mark Moore, Gary Moore, Jr., Steven Bryant, Sam Sargeant, Jerry Bedingfield, Brandon Moore, Bryan Moore and Russell Moore.
The family is at the home and will receive friends 2-3 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home.
The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mr. Moore’s Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be made to the Mayo Clinic or to the charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to thank the Greenwood area medical community for their care and compassion during Mr. Moore’s illness.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Holmes family.