Walter Eugene Sprowl, 64, of 617 Evans Street, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late William Sprowl and the late Hattie Sprowl. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Sprowl and Robert Sprowl.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter, Mari Sprowl of Lugoff, SC; one brother, Anthony Sprowl of the home; four sisters, Laura Sprowl and Cossienetta Williams both of Simpsonville, SC, Nancy (George) Harris of Anderson, SC, and Renea Sprowl of the home; one granddaughter, MaKaylin Brown of Lugoff, SC; one nephew, Hattdrikus Sprowl and one niece, Nikie Dunbar of Simpsonville, SC, who were reared in the home and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.