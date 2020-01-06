Walter Carson Calhoun Jr.
Walter Carson Calhoun Jr., 85, resident of Wesley Commons, husband of Gladys Warnke Calhoun, passed away in Greenwood, SC, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Born in Long Beach, CA, he was a son of the late Walter Carson Calhoun, Sr. and Louise Bond Calhoun. He worked for the Montgomery County public school system in Maryland, was a US Navy veteran and a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of Greenwood are his daughter, Catherine Scott (Brendan) of Annandale, VA; his brother, David Calhoun (Alice) of Purcellville, VA, and his grandson, Jean-Luke Calhoun.
He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Calhoun.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Asbury Hall at Wesley Commons, with the Rev. Kathy Hudson and Dr. Kyle Hite officiating.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.