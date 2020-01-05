Wallace Davis
CALHOUN FALLS — Mr. Wallace Davis, 93, of 650 Seneca Street passed on Thursday January 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Wallace Davis, was born on October 8, 1926 to the late Julia Williams. He was raised by the late Mr. & Mrs. Simon & Martha Davis. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Faith Outreach Community Church in Abbeville, SC. He was married to the late Ethel C. Davis for 57 years.
He is preceded in death by his devoted wife Ethel C. Davis, a brother James Davis, and a son-in-law, Michael Simmons Sr.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Larry Davis, of Calhoun Falls, SC; Joann Simmons of Anderson, SC; Donald Davis of Elberton, GA; Tony Davis of Calhoun Falls, SC; Cheryl (Darryl) Bell of Calhoun Falls, SC; and Everett Davis of Detroit, MI. Precious memories to his 21 grandchildren, 44 Great-Grands and 10 Great-Great Grands. One Sister Julia Mae Millhouse of Calhoun Falls, SC, three sisters-in-laws Donna Calhoun, of Anderson, SC, Alice (Jasper) Ingram of Philadelphia, PA and Inez (Manfield) Barge of Alabama. A close friend Georgia Baskin of Calhoun Falls, SC. And a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Glovers AME Church. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Military Honors. Viewing will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at the mortuary. The family is at the home.
Professional service by Abbeville-White Mortuary.