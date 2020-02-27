Wade O’Neal Robinson
Wade O’Neal Robinson, 52, of 311 McKellar Dr. entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Greenwood County and was the son of Mary R. Cummingham and the late James E. “Moose” Brown.
He is survived by his mother of the home, his father, Rev. Andrew (Evelyn) Harris of Abbeville; one daughter, DeChelle Sheppard of Simpsonville; one sister, Natasha Harris, one brother, Dimeji Harris both of Greenwood; one stepbrother, Tomas Harris of Abbeville; a special friend, Tasha Palmore and daughter of Greenwood.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the chapel of Parks Funeral Home with Rev. Andrew Harris officiating
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Robinson family.