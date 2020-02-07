W. Daniel Holder
W. Daniel Holder, 73, of Greenwood, husband of Nancy Clevinger Holder, passed away Tuesday January 28th 2020.
Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of the late Daniel Fuller and Lucille Haynes Holder. Daniel was a graduate of Clemson University, with a BS and MS in Chemical Engineering. He spent most of his career with Union Carbide at the company headquarters in Danbury, CT, as Associate Director of Licensing. While there he traveled extensively through what was then known as the Soviet Union, Europe, and Africa, and much of South America. Later prior to retirement from Union Carbide, he was also the Director of Quality.
After retiring, he returned to Greenwood and worked mainly with Century 21 as Broker In Charge. He served two terms as President of the Greenwood Sertoma Club and two terms as Treasurer of the Greenwood Realtors Association. Daniel was a warm and loving son, husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, his two children, and five grandchildren: Daniel Bradley Holder and his wife Anna, and their two children, Lucy and James of Atlanta, GA; Lindsey Holder Linnell and her husband Jesse and their three children, Tanner, Grant and Aubrey of Chelmsford, MA.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with Mr. Tim Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Daniel’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.