Vivian Long
Vivian Marie Hanna Long, 73, of 208 Holly Avenue, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Woodruff, she was a daughter of the late Marvin John Hanna and Estelle Vivian Sexton Hanna. She retired from First Baptist Church of Abbeville and worked as the Membership Billing Administrator at Grand Harbor Group. She was a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Christopher Long and Stephen Long.
Surviving are her son, Eric Long (Tracy); sister, Jane Scott; brother, Johnny Hanna (Tammy), all of Greenwood; grandchildren, Caroline Long of Abbeville, Ashley Long of Greenwood, Gavin Long, Christopher Long, Brook Smith, all of Ninety Six, and Patrick Medeiros of Georgia; and five great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jonathan Shook and Rev. Bryant Sims officiating.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Harley Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646. The family is at the home of 208 Holly Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.