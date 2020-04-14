Virginia Chapman Harvley, 74, of Stone Oak Lane, widow of Charles William Harvley, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Oscar W. and Alice Iona Perry Chapman. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Taylor.
Surviving are a brother-in-law, Otis Harvley, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Doris Hall, both of Greenwood; and caregiver, who she considered as a daughter, Emma Jackson (Ellis) of Abbeville.
A private graveside service will be held and webcasting of that service will be available beginning on Saturday on Virginia's life tribute page. A public memorial service will be announced once public health restrictions have been lifted.
