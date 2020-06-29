NINETY SIX — Mrs. Virginia Fulmer Chrisley, age 96, of 110 Petit Drive, Ninety Six, South Carolina, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 28, 2020 at the Hospice House in Greenwood.
She was born December 19, 1923 in Aiken, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Benjamin "Ben" Tillman and Loda Lillian Stewart Fulmer.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dewey Venoy Chrisley; one son, Carroll Lee "Baby" Chrisley; one grandson, Thomas Darren Chrisley; and four brothers, Wallace Fulmer, Benny Fulmer, Steve Fulmer, and Edward Fulmer.
Virginia was a member of the Ninety Six Church of God. She was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord, and strove to represent and serve him by living a godly life and studying his word. She worked at Greenwood Mills for 40 years. In retirement, she remained engaged in various part-time jobs over the years. Virginia was a cheerful, caring, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who could easily bring a smile to your face and warmth to your heart. She loved being active and enjoyed gardening, shopping, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by one sister, Inez Fulmer Murray (Vernon) of Ninety Six; four children, Marilyn June Nabors of Greenwood, Darrell Chirsley (Gail) of Ninety Six, Ann Smith (Woody) of Greenwood, and Venoy Chrisley (Norma) of Ninety Six; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one sister-in-law Kathryn Fulmer. She also leaves behind other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
A private family graveside service will be held. That service will be available to view on Thursday by visiting Mrs. Virginia's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
2 Corinthians 5:6-8 "So we are always of good courage. We know that while we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord, for we walk by faith, not by sight. Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord."
Due to ongoing public health concerns, services will be limited to the immediate family.
The body is at Harley Funeral Home, where friends and family may stop by to pay their respects.
Virginia's grandsons will serve as pallbearers and her granddaughters will serve as flower girls.
Flowers are welcome. Those who knew Virginia, or saw the landscaping in her yard, can recall her love of flowers. Charitable donations may be made in Virginia's name to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont (www.hospicepiedmont.org/donate) or Ninety Six Church of God, 301 Saluda Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.