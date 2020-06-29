DUE WEST — Virginia Caldwell Reece, 90, resident of Renaissance Retirement Community, former resident of Ridgewood Harbor in Waterloo, wife of Walter C. Reece, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Hospice House in Greenwood.
Born June 24, 1930, in Caperton, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Homer H. and Florence Dietz Caldwell. A graduate of Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, WV, she received a nursing degree from St. Frances Hospital in Charleston, WV, Formerly of Greenville, she and Walter moved to Waterloo in 1995, and remained there until recently.
A member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, she was also a member of the Charles Poore Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 70 years are two daughters, Deborah Hamilton and husband Charles of Myrtle Beach and Pamela Rentz and husband Timothy of Beaufort; a son, Mark Reece (Traci Edwards) of Belton; a sister, Kay Williams of Florida; a brother, James Caldwell and wife Edie of Florida; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Homer H. Caldwell and Lowell Caldwell.
A private celebration of Mrs. Reece's life will be held at a later date.
The family is at the home, 5 Frank Pressley Drive, Apt 1, Due West, SC 29639.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
