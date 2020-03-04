Victoria Smith
Victoria Mattison Smith, 65, of Morgan Avenue, widow of James Carroll Smith, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late James Mattison and Maggie Enloe Mattison.
She was preceded in death two precious dogs that she loved dearly.
Surviving are her sons, Richard Payne, James Payne, both of Greenwood and Jonathan Smith (Tiffany) of Abbeville; a sister, Patricia Calhoun; five grandchildren: Kayla Payne, Courtney Payne, Chandler Payne, Landon Payne and Logan Payne; and four great grandchildren: London Davis, Aidan Davis, Kamden Davis and Jordan Nelson.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Danny Yelton officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Victoria’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com