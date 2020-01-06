Vernice Daniel
Vernice Daniel, 89, of 215 Alabama Avenue, widow of Frank Perrin, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Daniel. She was a member of Old Field Bethel AME Church. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd Daniel and James Daniel and one sister, Olivia McCasson.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three sons, Anthony Fuller and Barron Daniel, both of the home and Gregory Fuller of Greenwood; two daughters, Sarah (Robert) Harrison of Greenwood and Elaine Kennedy of Abbeville; one brother, Oscar Lee Daniel of the home; a granddaughter, Kimberly (Marty) Goodman who was raised in the home, twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Old Field Bethel AME Church, conducted by Sister Annette Edwards, presiding, Dr. Derrick Scott, presiding elder of Abbeville-Greenwood District. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family is at the home of a granddaughter, 124 Kingston Road. There will be no public viewing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer or Alzheimer’s Society.