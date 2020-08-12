Vernetter Pearl Valentine
DONALDS — Vernetter Pearl Valentine, widow of the late Ernest Valentine, of 857 Ellis Road in Donalds, SC, passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Allen Lee and Willie Mae Klugh Washington. Born and educated in Abbeville County, she was member of Mt. Zion AME Church in Hodges, SC, where she was a former steward, missionary, member of the finance committee, and a member of the Lay Organization. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth D., Harold and Curtis Washington, one sister, Dorothy Bell.
Surviving are three sons, Ronnie (Judy) Washington of Due West, SC, Larry (Felicia) Washington of Manassas, Virginia and Thomas Washington of the home; one sister, Vivian J. Mays of Donalds, SC; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. in the chapel of Parks Funeral Home.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Valentine family.