Vera Kinard, 74, resident of Florence Street, passed away on her birthday, May 16, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born May 16, 1946, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Willie Fred and Rosa Bell Hill Kinard. She was a 1964 graduate of Brewer High School and was retired from the Burton Center, and was previously employed with Greenwood Mills, Plant #5.
Ms. Kinard was a member of Jacob Chapel Baptist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are three sons, Lamar Kinard and wife Jeannette of Columbia, Howard Greene of the home and Travis Thomas and girlfriend, Tasha Padgett of Greenwood; a daughter, Karen Kinard of Fayetteville, NC; a brother, Donald Ray Kinard of Spartanburg; two sisters, Lisa Hunt and Olivia Hartwell and husband, Darren, all of Greenwood; two god-daughters, Felicia Kinard Hull and husband, Trevor and Tonya Parks and husband Asa, all of Greenwood; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday at the Jacob Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Jerry Brown officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The body is at Blyth Funeral Home and will be available for viewing after 11 a.m. Thursday.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Ms. Kinard's family with arrangements.