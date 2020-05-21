Vanessa Lashawn Cade
Ms. Vanessa Cade, 43, of 627 Grier Street, passed Tuesday May, 19, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 4, 1977 in Abbeville, South Carolina, to the late Maggie L. Cade and Milo Cade.
She spent most of her life in Greenwood.
Vanessa attended Greenwood High School. At an early age, she accepted Christ in her life. She loved her children and her family very much.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and grandparents Miller Cade, Rebecca Lee, and Samuel Lee.
She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Tel’Various Dreshawn Curenton of Laurens, SC, Nigel Massey of the home, and Mya Cade of Greenville, SC, one grandson Jace Anthony Curenton of Greenville, SC, three brothers; Walter lee of Iva, SC, Barry (Tracy) Lee of Iva, SC, and Mitchell (Wycona)Hill of Greenville, SC, two sisters; Jaqueline (Frank) White of Greenwood, SC, and Sherry Lee of Fayetteville, NC, anda a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends to mourn her passing.
Public viewing will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the mortuary from 3-6 p.m. Funeral services will be Sunday May 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Abbeville-White Mortuary Chapel. The family is at the home of a sister, Jaqueline White, 119 Carolyn Drive, Bradley SC.
Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.