ABBEVILLE — Tyler Eugene McMurtury, 29, resident of 170 McIlwain Road, husband of Robin Ramey McMurtury, passed away Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020.
Born Oct. 10, 1990 he was a son of Ryan McMurtury and Michelle Spires McMurtury.
Tyler was a graduate of Dixie High School and was an employee of Colgate Manufacturing in Greenwood, SC. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, as he loved to hunt and fish. He was an avid baseball fan, having played the game, as well as watching it on TV. Tyler was also a whiz at playing video games. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality and his loving demeanor.
Survivors include: his beloved wife of the home Robin Ramey McMurtury; two sisters Kirstie Inhof and Beverly Grace McMurtury, both of Abbeville, SC; his parents Ryan McMurtury of North Augusta, SC, and his mother Michelle Spires McMurtury of Abbeville, SC; mother-in-law and father-in-law Keavin and Debby Ramey of Abbeville, SC; grandparents Gene and Donna Cape of Abbeville, SC, and his beloved dog Cooter.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Fred and Lois McMurtury.
A Celebration of Tyler's life will be conducted at a later date.
The family will receive friends over the next several days at the home of Robin's parents Mr. & Mrs. Keavin Ramey 140 Everett Drive Abbeville, SC.
Memorials in memory of Tyler may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be made to the McMurtury family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the McMurtury family.
--