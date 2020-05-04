NINETY SIX – Troy Wayne Echols, 49, of 121 Lowell Street, Ninety Six, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Self Regional Health Care.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Roy Chesley and Cynthia Gentry Echols.
Surviving in addition to his parents of the home are his daughter, Serra Gilbert; sister, Amy Crouch; and brother, Michael Shane Crouch.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Levi Gentry and Lillian Gentry-Smith and paternal grandparents, Ralph and Hellen Echols.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory c/o Troy Echols, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Echols' family.