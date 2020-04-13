Trivoriaye Mandall Alston
Trivoriaye Mandall Alston, 19, of 602 Colonial Drive, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood he is the son of Trivette Alston and Aisha Jackson. He was a member of Cokesbury Baptist Church, he graduated from Greenwood High School and played AAU basketball, the sport that he loved. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Nathaniel and Eula Mae Thomas.
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents; his maternal grandparents, Richard Quarles and Quinten Carroll and Deborah Thomas Carroll of the home; two brothers, Trama’z Harrison and Jaden Gantt, both of Greenwood; one step-brother, Elijah Alston of North Carolina; one sister, Kanisha Holloway of Greenwood; one aunt, Renisha Quarles; three nephews, Kaden Carter, Kaleb Carter, and Ashton Harrison; one niece, Serenity Harrison; three god parents, Tenisha Rapley, Shannon Hamilton, and Larry Dean; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home of his grandmother, Deborah Carroll. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.